'Hellboy' Reboot to Offer Different Perspective on Hellboy's Relationship With Professor Broom

(Photo: Facebook/hellboymovie) The "Hellboy" reboot stars David Harbour.

"Hellboy" will explore the titular character's relationship with his father when the film officially drops next year.

More details about "Hellboy" are being released as it approaches its January 2019 release date. After the well-received Guillermo del Toro films, the upcoming reboot has to stand out from its predecessors in a way they did not. One way the movie will be setting itself apart from the original is how it will explore the relationship between Hellboy and his father, Professor Trevor "Broom" Bruttenholm.

"You don't start with the birth of Hellboy ... but the relationship between [Hellboy and Broom] is quite crusty," said Ian McShane, who will be playing Broom in the reboot. "Does he trust his father? [Hellboy asks], 'Why didn't you kill me? I'm a monster.' It's a little bit of a psychological battle against Hellboy. There's one important moment in [the film] when [Hellboy] sort of thinks he's fighting his own people, the outsiders. So, he's being used by the insiders, which is me, if you like."

Broom serves as the first and former director of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense. Aside from being an expert on anything related to the occult, he was also the parental guardian of Hellboy.

"Hellboy" was a passion project for Director del Toro but he will no longer be part of the revival. Although the previous entries did not resonate with a large audience, they did have devout followings. Del Toro lived and breathed "Hellboy," which made actress Selma Blair heartbroken over the fact that he will not be involved in the next film.

The actress, who portrayed Hellboy's quasi-love interest — Liz — in the original film, recently said she hopes Mike Mignola would do a great job on the anticipated reboot. While she believes in lead actor David Harbour and everyone else involved in the project, Blair admitted that her "heart is broken" knowing del Toro will not be sitting on the director's chair.

"Hellboy" is expected to premiere in the United States on Jan. 11, 2019.