'Hellboy' Remake Won't Be Released Until January 2019

Facebook/hellboymovie A still from the 2004-released "Hellboy" movie.

Fans of the "Hellboy" movies will have to wait until January 2019 for the reboot's premiere.

In an update from The Hollywood Reporter for the upcoming "Hellboy" offering, it was mentioned that Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment have already marked Jan. 11, 2019 as the movie reboot's official premiere date.

The making of the film was first confirmed in May with the announcement that "Stranger Things" star David Harbour would be playing the titular superhero. At the time, in another article from the same publication, it was shared that the project's working title was "Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen" which provided an insight on the main adversary to be featured in the movie.

This was not the first time Harbour was in a superhero-themed movie as he had also been part of the hit "Suicide Squad" where he played the fictional National Security Advisor Dexter Tolliver.

Meanwhile, the Blood Queen is described as a powerful sorceress who aims to end all human life. She will be portrayed by "Resident Evil" lead actress Milla Jovovich.

Joining Harbour and Jovovich in the film is "Game of Thrones" and "Deadwood" actor Ian McShane, who will portray the role of Trevor Bruttenholm known in the comics as the demon superhero's adoptive father and the head of fictional organization Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense which Hellboy works for.

Hellboy was originally introduced as a supernatural hero from Dark Horse Comics. He was created by Mike Mignola, who is also attached in the writing of the script of the reboot. Hellboy easily became a favorite among comic fans as it was shown that he was a grumpy but kind-hearted character who was famous for his Right Hand of Doom. Completing his appearance is his ever-reliable gun that was handed to him by The Torch of Liberty, another superhero who fought in World War II.

The first "Hellboy" movie adaptation was released in 2004, and it starred Ron Perlman as the titular hero and was helmed by known director Guillermo del Toro. However, the latter will not join the production of the 2019 film.