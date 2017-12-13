'Hello Neighbor' Latest News: 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Mod Released

Facebook/Sonic The popular video game character Sonic the Hedgehog will get a live-action iteration on the big screen.

A new "Sonic the Hedgehog" mod for the video game "Hello Neighbor" has just arrived, making home invasion harder and more horrifying for players. "Hello Neighbor" is a game that requires the player to break into his terrifying neighbor's home to discover the dark secrets he keeps in his basement.

With the new "Sonic the Hedgehog" mod, the spine-chilling antagonist in the game is able to physically resemble Sonic and becomes speedier than ever. It also makes the mission even harder for players, as the new mod allows the antagonist to instantly move from one part of the house to another, avoiding detection. Occasionally, Sonic also gets to visit the protagonist in his home.

Meanwhile, details about the "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie have been scarce since it has been reported that Paramount Pictures picked up the rights to make the movie back in October. That month, the studio announced that it would take over the project after it was dropped by Sony. The movie will mark Jeff Fowler's directorial debut and will have "Deadpool" director Tim Miller as the executive producer.

Sonic rose to fame in 1991, when it became one of the most popular gaming icons of its time. The early "Sonic the Hedgehog" game was about running around and collecting rings to save captive animals from the hands of the evil Dr. Eggman, a.k.a. Robotnik. Eventually, the game featured a deeper story and mythology, particularly when it comes to Sonic's background. It also introduced new characters, including Knuckles and Shadow.

Sonic the Hedgehog and his sidekick Tails made their film debut in 2012 when they had cameo appearances in the Disney movie "Wreck-It Ralph." As of this writing, no major update about the cast and plot of the upcoming movie has been released aside from it blending live action and CGI animation.