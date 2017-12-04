Facebook/Man of Steel Shown is a promotional image for "Man of Steel," which was released in 2013.

Henry Cavill believes that "Justice League" finally got his Superman role right.

While the still-showing "Justice League" is being criticized for many things, fans and critics alike agree that the movie finally got Superman right, and Cavill, who plays the role of the Last Kryptonian Son for the third time in the movie, agrees with them.

"For me, ('Justice League') in particular has really drawn closer to the Superman character who we know and recognize from the comic books. I've enjoyed playing that enormously, playing that character of hope and optimism, inspiration and example," Cavill says in the book "Justice League: The Art of the Film."

It was in 2013 when Cavill first suited up as Superman via the movie "Man of Steel" and reprised the role in last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." Despite the popularity of the character and Cavill's suitability for the character, his appearances in both movies had the fans divided as some opine that his portrayal of Superman is too dark and serious, something different from how the superhero character is depicted in the comic books and even in his earlier movies, specifically those of Christopher Reeves.

In an earlier interview, Cavill revealed that he has always enjoyed the comic book version of Superman. While he admitted that the character has a certain level of complexity, the actor said that he and Joss Whedon, who took over the re-shoots of "Justice League" after Zack Snyder stepped down from the project due to a family tragedy, finally saw eye to eye on how to deal with the character.

"That paragon of hope. That ideal. That wonderful feeling of, 'Oh, good, Superman's here!' I have also developed a very personal and protective relationship over this character, and it was just lovely to have the opportunity to smile and feel good," Cavill said in the interview.

As Cavill still has one contract with Warner Bros to play Superman, fans can look forward to seeing the actor's portrayal of the Man of Steel closer to how the character is known. However, as the fate of the rumored "Man of Steel 2" is still up in the air, it remains unclear in what movie Cavill will fly anew as Superman, possibly for the last time.