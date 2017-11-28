Henry Cavill Rumors: Actor's Next Appearance as Superman in the Movies Similar to Superhero's Comic Book Incarnation

Facebook/Man of Steel Shown is Henry Cavill as Superman in a scene from "Man of Steel."

While it remains unclear whether there will be a "Justice League 2" or "Man of Steel 2," it is expected that Henry Cavill's Superman character next appearance in the movies will finally be portrayed similar to how the superhero is in the comic books.

It is a fact that not everybody celebrated Cavill's version of Superman in the 2013 "Man of Steel" and last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." After all, Zack Snyder, director of the said movies, envisioned the character to be darker from how he is in the comic books.

Although the currently showing "Justice League" is criticized for many reasons, there is no denying that it is praised for one thing that it finally got right: Superman. Not factoring in the digital removal of Cavill's moustache that made Superman appear ridiculous in certain scenes, the lighter tone applied to the character since he gathered back his senses following his resurrection was lauded by the audiences. For many, including Cavill, "Justice League" has finally brought back how Superman should be.

"I've always enjoyed the traditional, very classic view on Superman in the comic books. I think there's an enormous complexity to that character. I know when I was working with Joss (Whedon) he and I saw eye-to-eye on some of the aspects of Superman. That paragon of hope. That ideal. That wonderful feeling of, 'Oh, good, Superman's here!' I have also developed a very personal and protective relationship over this character, and it was just lovely to have the opportunity to smile and feel good," Cavill said in an interview.

Given the lackluster performance of "Justice League" at the domestic box-office, some can only wonder whether it will have a sequel or not. However, as reports claim that Cavill is still under contract to play Superman one more time, he is expected to don the Man of Steel's suit in the movies again, whether for a "Man of Steel" or "Justice League" sequel or even in a minor role in another DC movie.

Whatever the movie will bring back Cavill as Superman, fans are just happy that the next appearance of the Man of Steel in a live-action movie is finally in sync with his comic book origins.