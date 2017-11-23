Henry Cavill to Appear as Superman again in a Future DC Film

REUTERS/Daniel Munoz Henry Cavill is Superman or the "Man of Steel" in DCEU and Warner Bros.' production.

DC fans who have already watched "Justice League" must know by now that the film sees the official return of Henry Cavill's Superman to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). However, many fans wonder what the future holds for the Man of Steel after "Justice League."

Despite lack of official reports, Cavill revealed earlier this week that he had signed up for at least one more film in the DCEU. Considering that, fans can be sure that Superman will be back again at some point in the future, although they have yet to know which particular movie he will star in. According to Cavill, while even he doesn't know what the film is yet, he's hoping that it's the sequel to the first "Man of Steel" movie.

Cavill went on to reveal that what he would like to have is a more "feel-good" solo movie for Superman. "There's a wonderful opportunity to tell the Superman story. Now there is a fantastic chance to show Superman in his full colors and tell a very complex, character-driven movie that is based on story and have that wonderful sensation of hope and happiness. A feel-good movie with lessons laced in there as well," he said.

It can be recalled that in two of his previous films, "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman," several DC fans were disappointed because of the extremely dark and low-spirited portrayal of Superman. The criticisms had nothing to do with Cavill's portrayal. Instead, many viewers found fault with the heavy and dark themes of both movies, which forced Cavill to bring out the dark side of the character as well.

If the movie that DC plans for Cavill in the future is indeed "Man of Steel 2," then fans can expect to see a different version of Superman in the future. The rebirth of the Man of Steel in "Justice League" may pave the way for a more sanguine version of the character, allowing it to veer away from the doom-laden feel of his previous films.