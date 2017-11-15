Here's a First Look at 'Faith Filled Christmas' (Trailer)

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Freestyle Digital Media) Faith Filled Christmas tells the story of a very special family and their style of ensuring that Christmas is seasoned with significance.

"Faith Filled Christmas" tells the story of a special family who display the true heart of Christmas by choosing to spend the holidays apart so that they can minister to people in foster care/adoption, retirement and homeless communities.

The Don McChesney-directed film follows three generations of the Fairway family as they navigate keeping their holiday focused on Christ.

"Faith Filled Christmas" stars Essex O'Brien ("The Family Business"), Gene Mack Daniels ("Fight Within"), Debbie Petersen, Carol Taylor, Michael Liddle, and Gerry Gelley.

"The Fairway family is determined to honor God during the Christmas season. But serving God never looks quite as we expect. Grandparents Simon and Mildred (retirement community residents) realize they must spend the day apart in order to seize the ministry opportunities available. As Simon and Mildred follow God, He goes to work in ways both great and small: mayhem and ministry rage at the retirement community, Mildred and her grandson experience a very special day at the beach, and a foster child visits her biological mother. Faith Filled Christmas tells the story of a very special family and their style of ensuring that Christmas is seasoned with significance," the movie's synopsis explains.

The Dove foundation offered an in-depth review of the upcoming family-film. The popular faith-based reviewer gave "Faith Filled Christmas" the Dove Seal of Approval for Ages 12+.

"'Faith Filled Christmas' is good, clean fun for the whole family, with a positive message and plenty of Christian values," Dove wrote on its site. "There were many humorous and touching moments to be found in 'Faith Filled Christmas,' and the intentional faith-driven heart of the film is undeniable. We see examples of realistic believers living out their faith in various ways, be it evangelism, a simple, kind gesture, or serving in the foster care system.

"It's a friendly reminder that we can still spread hope and faith even when the situation is less than ideal."

"Faith Filled Christmas" will be released on VOD platforms on Dec. 5.