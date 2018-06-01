'Here's to 50 More,' Pregnant Joanna Gaines Celebrates 15th Wedding Anniversary With Chip

Chip and Joanna Gaines are celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary, and Joanna marked the occasion on social media with an extra special photo of her and her husband. The 40-year old "Fixer Upper" star is also pregnant with her fifth baby as well.

"It's been a good fifteen years @chipgaines Here's to fifty more," the expecting mom wrote both on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, to go along with a nostalgic black and white photo of her and Chip when they first got married.

HGTV/Fixer Upper Chip and Joanna Gaines took to social media to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary with fans on Thursday, May 31.

It was a nice look back at the start of their family life, with Chip leaning over to give Jo a kiss while the bride smiles to the camera. Under them and behind the decorated car is a sign that said "Just Married."

That was 15 years ago, and now, the couple shares four children to go with the one on the way. They have 13-year-old Drake, followed by 11-year-old Ella. Duke, who is 9 years old, was immediate followed by Emmie Kay, now 8 years old, as People listed off the "Fixer Upper" couple's kids.

The couple first met in 2001 when Jo was working at her father's automotive shop in Waco, Texas. Back then, Chip was involved with a handful of small ventures of his own.

Two years later, Chip and Jo would have their wedding at the Earle-Harrison House, a historic venue where they exchanged their vows on May 31, 2003, followed by a honeymoon trip to New York.

They ended up liking the hotel they stayed in so much that they named their eldest Drake after it.

Despite their busy schedule with their HGTV shows, their business and their four kids, the couple was still able to keep the fires going even a decade and a half later. Their secret: setting aside time for just the two of them each week.

Facebook/HGTV Joanna Gaines is still surprised that they are having their fifth baby with her already at 40 years old. Their other children include Drake, Duke, Ella and Emmie.

"Chip and I have a standing date night once a week. We usually choose to stay close to home and rotate through our favorite dinner spots [in Clifton, Texas]," Joanna explained in an interview for their "Magnolia Journal" magazine.

In this way, 15 years have passed by in a flash, as Chip would remark on his touching message to his wife posted on social media on Thursday, May 31.

"15 years.. where'd they go; 15 years.. I'd like to know; 15 more, to God I pray; 15 more just to make her day. Happy anniversary sweet girl!" he wrote.

The Gaineses may have announced the end of the regular seasons of "Fixer Upper," but fans need not wave goodbye to the Texas couple yet. Chip and Jo are still breaking down and building up homes in up to 15 episodes of a spinoff called "Fixer Upper: Behind the Design" which premiered on April 10 at 8 p.m. EDT on HGTV.