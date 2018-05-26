'Hero' Science Teacher, Female Student Recovering After Indiana Middle School Shooting

Facebook/nobwestms The facade of the Noblesville West Middle School where a student open fired inside the campus, hurting science teacher Jason Seaman and another student named Ella Whistler.

Jason Seaman, the science teacher who acted as the hero during the latest school shooting incident in Indiana, is finally out of danger.

During the incident, the 29-year-old teacher reportedly tackled the armed suspect to protect the other students from getting hurt.

"If it wasn't for him, more of us could have been injured, for sure," an unnamed male student from Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville told CNN affiliates WRTV and WXIN after the incident.

The student also said that the class was having a science test when the student shooter, whose name was withheld, barged into the classroom and fired the gun around four to six times before the teacher managed to tackle him.

"We could have been killed, anything," the boy stated. "Something bad (could have happened) to us," he went on to say.

A seventh-grade student named Ethan Stonebraker also recalled the incident in an interview with Chicago Tribune, saying that the suspect was already acting strange when he walked into the room while the others were taking their tests.

He also told ABC News that their teacher threw a basketball at the suspect then immediately ran towards the bullets while the other students ran towards the back of the table for cover.

Stonebaker also mentioned that he knew the suspect and describe him as a nice kid. "He's funny, making jokes with most kids and stuff. He's in all my classes and it's just a shock that he would do something like that," Stonebraker added.

Seaman, as well as an unnamed female student, suffered from gunshot wounds and were immediately taken to the hospitals for treatments. Fortunately, the teacher is reportedly in a better condition.

In a statement provided by Seaman's wife Colette Seaman to ABC News to update the public about his present state. "First of all, thank you to the first responders from Noblesville and Fishers for their immediate action and care. I want to let everyone know that I was injured but am doing great. To all the students, you are all wonderful and I thank you for your support. You are the reason I teach," the statement read.

The teacher's mother Kristi J. Hubly Seaman also released a statement through Facebook, saying: "Jason is out of surgery and is doing well. 3 shots - 1 through the abdomen, 1 in the hip& 1 in the forearm." She also asked for prayers for the female student who was also shot during the incident.

Seaman's aunt, Brenda Hubly-Sushka, also mentioned in an interview with CNN that their family was no longer surprised to learn that he was willing to get himself in danger to save other people.

Meanwhile, the family of the injured female student named Ella Whistler released a separate statement through ABC, as well, saying that she is currently stable but in a critical condition. She is being treated at the Riley Hospital for Children.

Whistler's family also expressed their gratitude for the first responders, the police from Noblesville and the state, as well as the hospital's medical staff and surgeons for taking care of their daughter.