Hero Who Took Down Walmart Shooter Is a Pastor, Medic

The armed bystander who shot and killed a rampaging carjacker who had already wounded two victims on Sunday night, June 17, at a Walmart in Washington, turned out to be a pastor. Aside from being a clergyman, he is also a trained medic.

The man who shot and killed the carjacker suspect is a pastor who works with the Oakville Fire Department, according to Kiro 7 News, where he is a lieutenant volunteer firefighter. On top of that, he is also an emergency medical technician.

YouTube/CBS News Police in Tumwater, Washington, said an armed civilian, who turned out to be a armed civilian is a pastor and a medic, stopped a man who had already wounded two.

According to authorities in Tumwater, Washington, Olympia police received a call on Sunday afternoon about a possible carjacking in the area. The suspect, who was not able to get away with a stolen car, instead fled using his own vehicle and drove against traffic on Highway 101.

The suspect weaved through traffic after exiting into the city of Tumwater, and eventually crashed near a Toyota dealership, where he attempted to carjack even more vehicles while firing shots, according to local news outlet The Olympian.

Two people have been injured by that time, including a 16-year-old boy. The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Tim Day, was able to force a driver to turn over their vehicle, which he drove to Walmart where he fired shots inside the store, before going out and shooting a car driver.

It was at that point that he was approached and killed by two armed civilians, including the pastor who shot him dead. After that, the man attended to the wounded driver with a first-aid kit until help arrived.

Danner Barton, 16, a witness who was in the parking lot at the time of the shooting, was thankful that the pastor came along. He was also shot in the hand by Day after he refused to hand over his car, according to USA Today.

"Without him how many lives could (Day) have taken? So super-thankful for that hero," he said.