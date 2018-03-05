Players can expect plenty of content to be released for the rest of this year

Battle Net Numerous pieces of new content are expected to be added to 'Heroes of the Storm' this year

Perhaps due in part to it having to deal with gaming juggernauts like "DOTA 2" and "League of Legends," "Heroes of the Storm" may not be getting as much mainstream attention as fans would like.

Some fans are even starting to become concerned that perhaps the future of this particular multiplayer online battle arena video game is not quite as secure as it can be.

For those fans who are worried, there were some calming words recently provided by someone who knows a lot about the game's future.

PCGamesN recently had an opportunity to chat with Sam Braithwaite, the eSports franchise lead for the game.

During the interview, Braithwaite was very clear about the future of the game, clearly stating that it "is not dying."

Braithwaite then addressed the concerns that were brought up by some players and noted that these were "unrelated" to the game's health. He revealed that merchandise is lacking due in part to them doing some "re-evaluating."

To further drive home the point that "Heroes of the Storm" is not in any kind of danger, Braithwaite shared that they had an "incredibly jam-packed content schedule for the rest of this year." Furthermore, while he did acknowledge that they were set to slow down hero releases, that too was just a part of the re-evaluation process, and it was also being done because the developers want to take some time to improve the heroes already in the game.

Game director Alan Dabiri touched on that very subject during an earlier Q&A session, sharing that the revamp of the update process was being carried out to help players be made better aware of hero reworks like the ones that have been applied to Medivh and Sonya.

Braithwaite later on revealed during that aforementioned interview that the developers have already started talking about what they want to do next year, which seems like another sign that the game is not going away anytime soon.

More news about "Heroes of the Storm" should be made available in the near future.