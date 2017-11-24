'Heroes Of The Storm' Latest Patch Now Live On The PTR

Battle Net Hanzo uses his Dragonstrike ability inside 'Heroes of the Storm'

One of the biggest patches ever for "Heroes of the Storm" is now live in the Public Test Region. The patch includes updates to the game's stealth mechanic, towers, and terrain and will be available for playtesting on the PTR until Dec. 11.

First announced at this year's BlizzCon, Blizzard's update to its MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) will be huge. From tower tweaks, terrain touch-ups, and even a new hero in the form of Hanzo, the game is greeting the New Year with a bang.

Obviously, the biggest changes will involve the Battlegrounds with the first objective event now activating 90 seconds into the match for Blackheart's Bay, Braxis Holdout, and Dragon Shire, and three minutes for Battlefield of Eternity, Cursed Hollow, Garden of Terror, Haunted Mines, Infernal Shrines, Sky Temple, Towers of Doom, and Warhead Junction. Only Tomb of the Spider Queen and Volskaya Foundry remain unchanged.

Ammunition has been removed from structures. Additionally, walls will now be destroyed if their connected Towers and Gate are also destroyed in addition to being attacked normally. Also, Forts and Keeps now have True Sight which means that they will reveal and attack Stealthed Heroes.

Regeneration Globes are now neutral and can be claimed by either team if not claimed within 3 seconds. The update also tweaked the stats of minions and mercenaries. Changes are coming to Nova, Samuro, Valeera, Valla, Zeratul, Abathur, and the Lost Vikings.

Hanzo will be making his debut to "Heroes of the Storm" on Nov. 27. Blizzard explained the delay on its patch notes saying that in order to focus playtesting and feedback on the 2018 Gameplay Update, Hanzo will not be available on the PTR until Monday.

It's definitely going to be a different game for a different year once the patch is implemented. Haven't tried the new patch yet? Don't worry, because given its massive scope, this special testing session will last three weeks.

"Heroes of the Storm" is currently available for the PC and Mac via Blizzard's Battle.net.