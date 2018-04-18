'Heroes of the Storm' News: Deckard Cain Now Playable in the Public Test Realm

Battle Net Deckard Cain uses his Lorenado ability inside 'Heroes of the Storm'

Deckard Cain was recently announced as the next character coming to "Heroes of the Storm," and now, players have the opportunity to check out how he fits in inside the Nexus.

Thanks to a newly deployed patch, Deckard Cain is now available for playtesting via the game's Public Test Realm.

Players may want to spend some time at least trying to see what Deckard Cain specializes in within the game as he's quite the interesting roster addition.

As Blizzard fans may have guessed, Deckard Cain will function as a support-type character within his new surroundings, and he excels at debuffing his enemies and providing healing for his allies.

His Healing Potion is a pretty straightforward ability that provides a solid health boost, and it should come in really handy during clashes or when Cain and his allies are retreating from their opponents.

Deckard Cain also specializes in area denial, making him a valuable ally to have around at almost all times.

His Horadric Cube ability can significantly slow down opponents that happen to be within range when it is used. Enemies can be slowed down by up to 35 percent and they will also take some damage.

Deckard Cain can also disrupt his opponents by rooting them. His Scroll of Sealing can keep enemies located within a certain area rooted, and once again, they will be on the receiving end of more damage.

Aside from slowing and rooting enemies, Deckard Cain also possesses the ability to put them to sleep. With his Stay Awhile and Listen ability — a nod to the famous line he speaks in the "Diablo" games — Deckard Cain can get his enemies to doze off.

Deckard Cain has one last trick up his sleeve if all his other abilities aren't enough to put him and his allies in a position to emerge victoriously. His last ability is the Lorenado, and it's both a not so subtle dig at Deckard Cain's somewhat long-winded manner of speaking as well as an incredibly useful skill that can keep enemies at bay or push them toward a desired destination.

Players will need to develop a good feel for when to use those aforementioned abilities because Deckard Cain is not a character who will fare well in head-to-head battles inside "Heroes of the Storm."

He does not feature the best mobility inside the game, and he's also susceptible to any hero that can afflict him with silence, as developers noted in the video embedded below.

Deckard Cain will be at his best when he is simply allowed to stay back and use his abilities from afar, and players will need to consistently find ways to get him in that situation.

Interested players still have time to see how they will fare when using Deckard Cain inside the game, as he will remain available for playtesting via the Public Test Realm until April 23. After that run in the PTR, Deckard Cain is expected to be added to the live game.

More news about "Heroes of the Storm" should be made available soon.