'Heroes of the Storm' News: Devs Planning to Spread Out Content Releases and Reworks for This Year

Battle Net Medivh using his Force of Will ability inside 'Heroes of the Storm'

Changes are coming to "Heroes of the Storm" this year, and they are expected to be significant ones.

New features as well as updates to heroes already in the game are expected to arrive within this year, and developers recently discussed their future plans in a new Q&A video.

First off, game director Alan Dabiri revealed that they were planning to change the frequency of update releases.

Remarking on what they had done in the past, Dabiri noted that they tended to stack new releases on top of one another and just include them in one big bundle. He said that had led to some players not even noticing the changes and even new features that have been added.

To counteract that, developers are now going to spread out their content releases. Specifically, Dabiri mentioned that hero reworks would now be given the opportunity to stand on their own.

Speaking of hero reworks, lead live designer Matthew Cooper talked a little bit about the ones they already have lined up.

Medivh the Last Guardian is going to be one of the characters who will be reworked.

Cooper acknowledged that Medivh can at times be difficult to deal with inside "Heroes of the Storm" and so they might tweak his cooldowns to rectify that. He will be on the receiving end of some buffs as well, so the upcoming rework will not just turn him into a less useful character.

Cooper then revealed that Sonya the Wandering Barbarian is the other hero expected to be reworked. When it comes to the changes that will be made to her, they are expected be less significant at least when compared to the ones for Medivh.

During the Q&A session, Cooper hinted that Lunara the First Daughter of Cenarius is a character they are starting to consider for a rework at this time.

It is also worth noting that reworks are expected to vary in terms of how much they will change, so some heroes may be adjusted a lot while others may be tweaked slightly.

More news about the changes coming to "Heroes of the Storm" should be made available soon.