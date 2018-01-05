Battle Net Blaze uses Combustion inside 'Heroes of the Storm'

"Heroes of the Storm" has just added a fiery new character to the roster in the form of Corporal Miles "Blaze" Lewis.

Blaze is a veteran Firebat and one who is really good at his job.

He is also known as someone who is drawn to fire, and that is evident in the kinds of abilities he will be able to use inside the game.

The first of Blaze's primary abilities is known as the Flame Stream, and with this, he can unleash dual streams of scorching flames that can deal significant damage to enemies.

Flame Stream also works well with Blaze's second primary ability – Oil Spill. Oil Spills can slow down enemies that come into contact with them. When Oil Spills are ignited using the Flame Stream, they will no longer slow opponents down and will instead inflict damage over time. It is also worth mentioning that Blaze can regain health if he is standing in an ignited Oil Spill.

Corporal Blaze is also capable of dealing damage using Jet Propulsion. When this ability is used, he launches himself towards an opponent, inflicting damage and causing enemies to become stunned along the way.

Blaze has two more heroic abilities he can use inside "Heroes of the Storm."

His first heroic ability is the Bunker Drop and this one is pretty unique. Upon using this ability, a bunker appears on the battlefield. Blaze and his allies will be able to enter and exit the bunker whenever they want. Inside the bunker, characters will be able to use a flamethrower to scorch their enemies, and when they exit the bunker, they receive bonus armor.

Blaze's last ability is Combustion. Combustion enables him to significantly slow and damage opponents for up to five seconds, depending on how long he channels it.

Players interested in trying out Blaze can do so now as he is available for playtesting in the game's PTR (Public Test Realm) until Jan. 8.

Blaze is expected to be added to the live version of "Heroes of the Storm" once his run in the PTR is over.