'Heroes of the Storm' News: Learn More About What's Changing With Both Medivh and Sonya

Battle Net Medivh using his Force of Will ability inside 'Heroes of the Storm'

Just a few days ago, the developers of "Heroes of the Storm" revealed plans to make changes to some members of the game's roster.

Medivh and Sonya were the two heroes in particular who were identified as the ones who would be on the receiving end of adjustments.

Now, developers have gone ahead and detailed just how they have reworked these two characters.

Beginning with the Last Guardian, developers noted that they "wanted to add even more opportunities for players to show off their skills while simultaneously reducing some of the frustration players can experience when playing against Medivh."

In pursuit of their rework goals, developers are adding talents designed to make Medivh a more potent offensive character.

The Force of Magic and Mystic Assault talents are designed to increase the spell and attack power respectively, provided of course that players are able to meet certain conditions first. His Temporal Flux talent can reduce the cooldown times for his Heroic Abilities.

Medivh is taking a bit of a hit too, as the overall uptime of his Force of Will and Portal will be reduced. These nerfs should make dealing with Medivh just a little bit less frustrating for other "Heroes of the Storm" players.

Moving on now to Sonya, developers are applying changes to this hero that will provide players with more paths of progression. This means they will not have to go with Ignore Pain and Nerves of Steel all the time.

Sonya is getting some new talents too, including the Composite Spear that will grant additional range to the Ancient Spear and also provides her with additional armor.

For those who are curious to see how impactful these changes are, they can already check out the reworked heroes via the Public Test Realm. The reworked heroes will be present in the PTR until March 5.

More news about which other members of "Heroes of the Storm's" roster may be reworked should be made available soon.