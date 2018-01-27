Battle Net Another new character has just been announced for 'Heroes of the Storm's' roster

"Heroes of the Storm's" roster is growing again, and this time around, developers are adding Maiev Shadowsong.

Maiev is probably best remembered for serving as Illidan's jailer, and only a truly powerful and highly skilled individual can be thrust into that role, as players will learn very quickly.

Inside the game, Maiev will act as an Assassin-type character, one who is capable of dealing high damage very quickly. Her designation as a warden also influences which abilities she will be able to use.

First off, Maiev is capable of moving around using the Vault of the Wardens. Upon using this Hero Trait, she will be able to jump very high and will become resistant to all hostile effects for a certain amount of time. She also gains bonus armor because of it.

Maiev can inflict significant damage upon her enemies in a number of ways inside "Heroes of the Storm."

With her Fan of Knives ability, she can damage enemy heroes within a crescent area.

Umbral Bind allows Maiev to tether herself to enemy heroes, and if those heroes attempt to escape her deadly clutches, they will be pulled back and suffer from heavy damage.

Spirit of Vengeance is an ability that many players will likely be using a lot inside the game as not only does it damage enemies, it also acts as a movement aid for Maiev, enabling her to blink to where the shadow is positioned.

Maiev can also use the Containment Disc Heroic Ability, and with this, she can effectively take an enemy hero out of battle for a brief amount of time.

Warden's Cage is an ability that can come in really handy when Maiev and her allies are pursuing enemies who are trying to escape.

As revealed in her spotlight video, Maiev will also be able to choose from one of three Shadow Orb talents – Huntress, Shadow Strike and Vengeance – when she reaches level 20. These provide specific bonuses that can make the famous warden even deadlier.

Maiev is at her best when she is able to quickly engage multiple enemies together with her allies. Conversely, players may not want to engage too frequently in one-on-one combat using this character.

More news about Maiev and "Heroes of the Storm" should be made available soon.