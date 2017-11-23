'Heroes of the Storm' News: PTR Patch Allows Players to Preview Upcoming Changes

Players can check out the changes via the PTR until Dec. 11

Battle Net A new PTR patch was recently released for 'Heroes of the Storm'

"Heroes of the Storm's" developers are planning to implement some big changes to the game early next year, but players do not have to wait that long to see these for themselves.

A new patch released for the game's Public Test Realm includes many of the changes coming next year and allows players to try them out as early as right now.

Among the big changes included in the new PTR patch is one that alters the game's camera. Developers have chosen to increase the in-game camera height, and they have done so in order to provide players with a better look at the battleground.

There are also new user interface functions designed to make communicating with teammates easier.

For instance, by pressing ALT while left-clicking on an allied hero's portrait, players can quickly inform teammates that someone is in need of assistance. They can also press ALT while left-clicking an enemy hero's portrait to make that character's position on the battlefield known to teammates. If the enemy hero in question is not within allied vision, then a message notifying teammates of that character's absence will be sent instead.

Art-based changes are also active right now inside "Heroes of the Storm's" PTR.

Players should find that the minimap art has now been updated across all battlegrounds. They should also notice some changes whenever a character becomes invisible.

Minions will now also be able to deal more damage in the game.

Several changes to heroes have also been applied, and the different battlegrounds in the game have been adjusted as well.

One more thing worth noting about this latest PTR patch is that it allows players to try out Hanzo, the game's newest hero.

"Heroes of the Storm" players will be able to check out the various gameplay changes as well as Hanzo inside the PTR until Dec. 11.