'Heroes of the Storm' News: What Abilities Will Deckard Cain Have in the Nexus?

Battle Net Deckard Cain uses his Lorenado ability inside 'Heroes of the Storm'

The developers of "Heroes of the Storm" recently introduced the newest addition to the Nexus, and he is someone who is going to encourage others to take a bit of a break and also take heed.

Deckard Cain, the "Diablo" series' resident Horadric Scholar who is also remembered by many fans for his oft-repeated line of "stay awhile and listen" has just been selected as the newest character for the game.

Cain's selection is a bit of a surprise because he is not really known as much of a fighter, but the developers have found a way around that.

Cain will work as a support-type character in the game, and he is someone who players may quickly love to have on their teams, thanks to the different ways in which his abilities can prove helpful.

First off, Cain's Hero Trait is known as the Fortitude of the Faithful, and thanks to this, he will receive bonus armor whenever at least one other allied hero is nearby. The bonus armor will definitely be helpful, but it may be the ability recharging boost provided by the aforementioned Hero Trait that players end up valuing more.

Speaking of Cain's abilities, his primary offerings are useful in different ways.

When an allied hero nearby is in desperate need of some aid, Cain can use hurl a Healing Potion in the direction of that character. Two hundred thirty units of an allied hero's health can be restored by the Healing Potion.

Now, if a situation arises wherein opposing heroes may be trying to escape, Cain can help out by utilizing the Horadric Cube. Enemy heroes affected by the Horadric Cube will be slowed down by 40 percent for 1.75 seconds. The Cube also does a bit of damage.

Cain's Scroll of Sealing is another ability that will come in handy whenever enemy heroes are gathered together. Using the scroll, Cain can hit opponents for 150 points of damage and also root them to the ground for 1.5 seconds.

The first of Cain's Heroic Abilities is cleverly known as the Lorenado and this is one that can be helpful when the player and his allies are trying to retreat. Once the Lorenado has been cast, the enemies who are unfortunate enough to be in its path will be knocked back. It seems like a particular hero can even be knocked back multiple times.

The last of Cain's abilities is a loving nod to his trademark line of dialogue referenced earlier. Cain's Stay Awhile and Listen has the potential to be quite useful in combat. When Cain uses this ability, he can put enemies to sleep. The duration of an opponent's sleep time will depend on how long Cain channels the ability.

Because Deckard Cain was announced just recently, it may be a while before he is made playable in the live game, though players may soon be able to check out his abilities inside the Public Test Realm.

More news about other characters coming to "Heroes of the Storm" should be made available in the near future.