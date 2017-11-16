'Heroes of the Storm' Tips: What Players Need to Know About Using Alexstrasza

Battle Net

Now that the Life-Binder Alexstrasza is now present inside the "Heroes of the Storm's" Nexus, it is likely there are many players who are eager to see what she is capable of inside the game.

Blizzard fans who are familiar with Alexstrasza from her "World of Warcraft" appearances may already have an idea of what to expect. But for those who are not, they should know that she excels at supporting others, and because of that, developers have made her a support character in the game.

Three of Alexstrasza's abilities are focused on providing healing.

When she uses Abundance, Alexstrasza can heal allied heroes gathered around a target area.

If only one ally in particular is in need of healing, Alexstrasza can use Gift of Life. In order to use Gift of Life, Alexstrasza will need to give up 15 percent of her current health, but in return, the targeted hero will be healed significantly.

Alexstrasza's Hero Trait, which allows her to turn into a dragon, can also significantly increase the effectiveness of both Abundance and Gift of Life.

Alexstrasza has one other ability that she can use for the purposes of healing. With Life-Binder, Alexstrasza links her life-force to an ally, and whichever hero has less health will be healed significantly.

Because of her abilities, players are advised to keep Alexstrasza's health up while they are involved in a "Heroes of the Storm" match, as she may not be as helpful if her health is routinely in the red.

As developers noted in the spotlight video below, Alexstrasza also has certain talents that are only active when her health is above a certain threshold, giving players another reason to closely monitor her health bar.

Mastering Alexstrasza is going to take some time because her abilities are quite different. But if players invest enough time in doing so, they can be rewarded with an ideal support-oriented character.

More news about other new additions coming to "Heroes of the Storm" should be made available in the near future.