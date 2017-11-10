'Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie' Plot Spoilers: Will Arnold Find his Parents?

Nickelodeon's "Hey Arnold!" ended in 2004 after an eight-year run, with five seasons and a hundred episodes. And in a few weeks from now, those who were kids or kids at heart during the '90s will finally learn how the story ends.

Will Arnold find his parents? Will Helga finally confess her feelings to her favorite football head?

"Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie" is expected to reveal that and more. The film, which was first confirmed in 2015, picks up after the events of "Hey Arnold! The Movie" and the series finale.

Series creator Craig Bartlett teased that much of the questions left hanging in the air through the years will finally be answered. In a previous interview, Bartlett teased that one of the bigger revelations is Arnold's full name.

Based on the trailer, a few changes have been made animation-wise. Unlike the original cartoon, Arnold's kilt now appears to be just a t-shirt. Perhaps it is because he is a year older in this film. He is now finishing fifth grade, moving towards the sixth. Apart from that, he now has new sneakers and a brand new jacket. Additionally, Grandpa Phil's head looks less phallic in the movie.

As revealed in the trailer narrated by Bartlett, "The Jungle Movie" kicks off from Arnold's city. He along with the rest of his classmates will then go on a trip to the jungle of Central America together. They will fly to a fictional country called San Lorenzo, where he hopes to find his parents.

The film will pretty much involve the map that Arnold discovered in this dad's journal in the series finale.

Catch football head's return in "Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie," a two-hour TV movie, premiering this Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.