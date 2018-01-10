Hi-Rez Studios Reveal Upcoming Mobile Games At Hi-Rez 2018

Hi-Rez Studios Hi-Rez studios announced new mobile strategy game 'Bot Smashers'

Hi-Rez Studios, the developer behind Smite and Paladins, recently unveiled a slew of upcoming mobile games as the recently concluded Hi-Rez Expo 2018. During the keynote speech, the studio unveiled more teasers of their latest MOBA shooter "Paladins Strike" along with an official announcement for the new mobile strategy game "Bot Smashers."

"Paladins Strike" is pretty much like its console and PC counterpart only that it's played in the compact screen of a mobile device. As for its release date, Hi-Rez has yet to announce one. However, those itching to get their hands on the new title can help the studio out with the Global Public Test Server.

"Bot Smashers," on the other hand, is a fast-paced strategy base builder where players pit robots together in a 1v1 robot rumble. Players have to set up bases and engage in base battles where they must launch the offensive. Main base-building elements include nodes that will spawn units, cast spells or automatically defend the base which makes positioning the key to a successful game.

Hi-Rez is also looking at another upcoming beta test for the game so those who are interested can get in on the robot vs. robot action by signing up at the "Bot Smashers" official website.

Last week, Hi-Rez also unveiled its latest free-to-play title for PC and mobile in the form of "Smite Rivals," a collectable card arena game, which borrows characters and concepts from the company's popular MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena), "Smite." Players must choose a God and associated deck and face opponents in real time.

Cards can be played in one of three lanes sending units of varying strengths and attack types toward the enemy's towers. Once a tower is destroyed, it is then up to the player to attack the opponent's God directly scoring an immediate victory.

Those interested in checking out "Smite Rivals" can join its closed beta by signing up at the game's official website.