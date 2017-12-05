Hideo Kojima, Guillermo Del Toro to Grace Game Awards 2017

Facebook/thegameawards2017 The Game Awards 2017 happens this Thursday in Los Angeles, California.

The Game Awards 2017 is happening this week, and the list of celebrities gracing the event continues to grow.

Game director Hideo Kojima will make a special appearance in the annual event that fetes the best video games of the year. The announcement was made via the event's official Twitter account last Sunday.

"We are so thrilled to announce our next presenter for Thursday night: Hideo Kojima! The legendary game director will once again appear at #TheGameAwards," read the Twitter post. Kojima is behind titles like "Metal Gear" and the upcoming "Death Stranding." Moreover, filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro will likewise attend the event and share the stage with Kojima.

"It is always a great honor to welcome @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN to #TheGameAwards. I'm happy to confirm Hideo is attending and will present an award with @RealGDT on Thursday night! You won't want to miss it," posted video game journalist and TV personality Geoff Keighley on Twitter.

Gamespot noted that Kojima and Del Toro were working on a new "Silent Hill" game, which was eventually canceled. In relation to the "Death Stranding," Del Toro will be part of the game as a character, though he is not, in any way, part of the title's creative decisions, the report added.

With the two sharing the stage in the upcoming event, speculations grew in relation to the revelation of more details regarding "Death Stranding." Furthermore, IGN noted that the two's appearance could possibly mean that one of the world premieres taking place in the Game Awards will be dedicated to the upcoming video game by Kojima Productions.

In addition, last year's edition of The Game Awards featured a trailer of "Death Stranding," confirming Del Toro's appearance and revealing actor Mads Mikkelsen as part of the game.

The Game Awards 2017 happens this Thursday, Dec. 7, at 8:30 p.m. EST, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Notable titles that earned numerous nominations include "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," "Destiny 2," "Horizon Zero Dawn," and "Super Mario Odyssey."