'High School DxD Hero' Latest News: Sequel Anime to Premiere in April

High School DxD Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese supernatural anime series, “High School DxD Hero,” based on the light novels written by Ichiei Ishibumi and illustrated by Miyama-Zero. It is the fourth season of the “High School DxD” anime series that began in 2012.

The image, which can be seen above, shows the main protagonist, Issei Hyodo, almost buried underneath a pile of women, which emphasizes the series' harem romance theme.

"Hero" is the fourth season of the anime adaptation of the light novels written by Ichiei Ishibumi and illustrated by Miyama-Zero that began with "High School DxD" in 2012. This was followed by "High School DxD New" in 2013 and "High School DxD BorN" in 2015.

The upcoming season will feature a returning cast that includes Yuki Kaji, who does the voice of Issei; Yoko HIkasa, who provides the voice of Rias Gremory; and Azumi Asakura, who is the voice of Asia Argento. Other cast members include Shizuka Ito as Akeno Himejima, Ayana Taketatsu as Koneko Toujou, Kenji Nojima as Yuuto Kiba, Rikiya Koyama as Azazel, Ryota Ohsaka as Vali Lucifer, and Yuichi Nakamura as Sairaog Bael.

Japanese animation studio Passione will be animating the sequel series under the direction of Yoshifuma Sueda. Sueda replaces Tetsuya Yanagisawa, who has directed the first three seasons of the series at TNK. Kenji Konuta is in charge of the series composition, while Makoto Uno handles the character designs.

The series tells the story of Issei, a second-year high school student who is one day killed by a girl on his first ever date. He is then reincarnated as a devil and has since been serving as an underling to a high-level devil Rias, who is also the prettiest girl on campus. Issei hopes to eventually become a Demon King and to have servants of his own.