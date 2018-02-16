'High School Musical 4' Updates: TV-Movie's Release Date Still Up in the Air

Facebook/HighSchoolMusical Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens starred as Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montes in the original in the first three "High School Musical."

It has been almost two years since Disney announced "High School Musical 4," but it remains unclear when it will arrive.

It was in March 2016 when Disney announced that it was making "High School Musical 4," but the studio has yet to reveal when it will arrive. While the TV-movie is already expected to feature new cast of characters, fans remain in limbo as to when it will be released.

As it has been reported earlier this month that Disney is making a "High School Musical" TV series for its own brand of streaming platform slated for a 2019 launch, some are now wondering if the earlier announced TV-movie and the planned TV series are one and the same. If they will be two separate projects, it is also unclear whether it will feature the same characters or not.

Meanwhile, apart from the mystery on when "High School Musical 4" will arrive, fans are also wondering if any of the original cast members will be returning. After all, there had been rumors that Zac Efron would return to reprise his Troy Bolton character, who, supposedly, would now be a basketball coach after portraying the role of a student in the past. However, according to reports, of all the original cast members, only Bart Johnson is confirmed to return as of this writing as he reprises his Coach Bolton role, Troy Bolton's father.

Apart from Erin, Derek, Campbell, Nathalie, and Tamara, it has also been revealed that Disney is looking for actors to breathe life into new roles. As to who these new characters are and what their relevance to the story will be, no one can exactly tell.

Will "High School Musical 4" serve as a pilot to the "High School Musical" TV series? Are the two separate projects? When will the TV-movie arrive?

Disney outsiders can only speculate for now.