'High School Musical' Stars Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, and Ashley Tisdale's 'Reunion'

"High School Musical" (HSM) stars Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale continue to spark fan fervor even more than a decade after the musical special debuted on the Disney Channel. The three stars recently had a "reunion" at the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet and fans celebrated it even if it was not what it seems.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron are the original stars of Disney's "High School Reunion."

Tisdale posted the "reunion" photo on her Instagram last Saturday. She captioned her photo with an amusing comment to indicate that she knew all too well that the photo had gone through Photoshop.

Efron, Hudgens and Tisdale were present at the recent Golden Globes and an actual reunion could have actually taken place, according to E! News. Someone, however, cropped the stars from their original photos to create the "reunion" on the red carpet.

Hudgens' original photo had her locking arms with beau Austin Butler at the Warner Bros.' Golden Globes party at the Oasis Courtyard in Beverly Hilton. Tisdale's original photo was with her husband Christopher French at the Stardust Ballroom at the same hotel. Efron's original photo was on the Golden Globes red carpet.

The truth is a reunion involving the three main stars of "High School Musical" might not happen. Hudgens admitted in a 2016 interview that she and Efron haven't spoken to each other in years.

The two were romantically linked for five years before their unfortunate breakup. Since then, they have chosen to be off each other's lives even as friends.

"That's not a thing that happens," Hudgens said about a reunion. "I completely lost contact with him."

Meanwhile, Tisdale said that as much as she owed her popularity to "High School Musical," it also had its drawbacks. The actress said that Hollywood couldn't seem to see her in a different kind of role aside from the one she played in HSM, the antagonist Sharpay Evans.

Disney announced in 2016 that it would be bringing a fourth "High School Musical" special. The studio also announced it has big plans to create a "High School Musical" TV series for its planned streaming site in 2019.

Details about both productions, however, haven't been fully detailed. It's also not clear if the original stars will appear in the new iterations.