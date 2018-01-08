'High School Musical' Zombies: Disney Premieres New Song and Dance Movie With a Twist

Disney has a new original high school musical movie in the pipeline. Simply titled "Zombies," the film showcases the talents of teenagers with a slight twist in the story.

Facebook/DisneyChannel Disney's "Zombies" is much like "High School Musical" but with a twist.

The kids who sing and dance, as any regular high school student might enjoy, happen to live as the undead. They also have zombie cheerleaders and football stars in the school but conflict arises when they have to learn to co-exist with humans.

As part of a new school system, the students of Zombietown have to be integrated in Seabrook High in Disney's "Zombies." Two students from the opposing sides, however, agreed to work together to unite the community.

"Ghost Whisperer" actor Milo Manheim (Zed) leads the cast of "Zombies" alongside "American Housewife" actress Meg Donnelly (Addison). He's a zombie student and she's the human teenager who's also a cheerleader. Will their friendship be strong enough to bring the community together?

Disney's "Zombies" also features Trevor Tordjman, Kylee Russell, James Godfrey and Kingston Foster. Paul Hoen directed the special movie from a script from Effie Brown. Christopher Scott and Jeff Hornaday served as the choreographers.

The use of zombies in the film is apparently a metaphor that reflects a real-life situation concerning segregated high schools or racism in a diverse community. It's the same theme applied in the recently released movie "Bright" with Will Smith on Netflix.

"Zombies" will premiere on the Disney Channel on Friday, Feb. 16, at 8:00 p.m. The movie's soundtrack will be out on the same day as well.

Meanwhile, Disney's plans for "High School Musical 4," which was announced in 2015, might be further delayed as the studio undergoes big changes in 2018. The Mouse House could instead develop a TV show instead of a movie special for its streaming service. If all goes to plan, the platform could begin operations in 2019 to compete with Netflix and Hulu.