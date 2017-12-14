A High-Tech Prayer Plan!

The most effective prayer plan is the one you will use. What I know: If you do not have a plan to pray, usually you will not pray consistently and effectively.

So, what is your prayer plan? If you do not have a plan that helps you stay current, on task, and specific, then I suggest you consider trying this one.

Your iPad and prayer

I use an iPad and iPhone, which came with an app called Notes. I have turned my iPad into an intercessory prayer list through the Notes App. If you have an iPhone, it will sync with your iPad, providing you accessibility on either device. If you have an Android or other device, they have something similar, or you can even download an app that works for you. The brand of the product is not what is important – it is the functionality it provides.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/turning-your-ipad-into-an-intercessory-prayer-list.html