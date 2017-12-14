'Highlander' Reboot Enlists 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' Writers; Movie To Be Filmed in South Africa?

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok After many shakeups, Dave Bautista remains to be the reported actor who will play the role of main antagonist The Kurgan in the upcoming movie reboot of 'Highlander.'

Several years since the project's announcement, reports have it that the movie reboot of "Highlander" has finally found its writers. Meanwhile, there are speculations that some of its filming might be done in South Africa.

The "Highlander" movie reboot was confirmed five years ago. Despite the lack of details in the past few years, the project is still on the table and has recently enlisted Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari to write the script, according to Omega Underground.

Barrer and Ferrari are famously known for their work in Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

Since the announcement of "Highlander's" remake, the movie project saw several key members of its cast and production leave. It was supposedly going to be written by Noah Oppenheim, who is known for working on "The Maze Runner" and the first part of "The Divergent Series: Allegiant."

OU added that it has yet to be confirmed whether Barrer and Ferrari would be starting from scratch or will just tweak what Oppenheim left behind.

It is also being speculated that the "Highlander" reboot could be filmed in a city in South Africa. Apart from the enticing tax incentives for movie projects filming in the country, the upcoming film might be loosely based on a "Highlander" novel adaptation in 1998 where main protagonist Connor MacLeod was part of the Anglo-Zulu War. This makes South Africa a good location for the movie's production.

Meanwhile, producer Lionsgate has yet to set the start date for "Highlander's" production. It can be recalled that back in June, director Chad Stahelski told Collider that the movie was currently being written and it required "a massive amount of writing" at the time.

Whether the writing process for the "Highlander" remake is nearing its conclusion remains unconfirmed. But considering that Stahelski will first work on the third installment of "John Wick" set sometime in the first half of 2018, it can be said that the filming of "Highlander" is unlikely going to start anytime soon.

The role of Connor MacLeod was initially given to "Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds until he decided to leave the project in June 2013. Since then, there have been no updates on who will replace Reynolds. On the other hand, in 2015, Dave Bautista was confirmed to play the role of the antagonist, The Kurgan.