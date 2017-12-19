Hillary Clinton Reacts to 'SNL' Star Pete Davidson's Tattoo of Her

Reuters/Carlos Barria Hillary Clinton addresses her staff and supporters about the results of the U.S. election at a hotel in the Manhattan borough of New York, November 9, 2016.

Hillary Clinton has responded to "Saturday Night Live" host, Pete Davidson's tattoo of her.

Nowadays, people go to the extremes when it comes to showing their support for their heroes and idols. For some people, they channel their inspirations into their own skin and that is just what "Saturday Night Live" host Pete Davidson just did when he had gotten a tattoo of Hillary Clinton on his leg. On Saturday, Davidson took to Instagram to share his new Hillary Clinton tattoo with the world.

"Wanted to get @hillaryclinton a Christmas gift so I got a tattoo of my hero. Thanks for being such a bada** and one of the strongest people in the universe," the 24-year-old comedian said in the photo's caption.

Thankfully for Davidson, his efforts would not go unnoticed because the former Democratic presidential candidate herself responded to his new tattoo.

"Thanks @petedavidson," Clinton wrote on the comments section of Davidson's Instagram post. "This makes it significantly less awkward that I've had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years."

Clinton also expressed how honored she feels at Davidson's show of love saying, "But serious, I'm honored... Merry Christmas my friend.

Clinton's show of support will likely help keep Davidson's holidays happy and inspired and seeing as the 24-year-old just admitted his struggles with his mental health, particularly with borderline personality disorder, he would need all the inspiration he can get.

A few months ago, Davidson had opened up about entering a rehabilitation facility as he had believed his marijuana addicition was giving him mood swings only to find out after a few more diagnoses that he actually has borderline personality disorder. He is currently getting treatment for his mental issue and thankfully for the television personality, his therapy seems to be working, albeit slowly.

"It is working, slowly but surely," he says. "I've been having a lot of problems. This whole year has been a f—ing nightmare. This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this."