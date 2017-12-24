Himouto! Umaru-chan R Official Site Screenshot taken from the upcoming finale of the Japanese slice-of-life comedy anime series, "Himouto! Umaru-chan R," the second season of "Himouto! Umaru-chan" based on the manga series written and illustrated by Sankaku Head.

Things are heading off to a warm and nostalgic finish, it seems, for the Japanese slice-of-life comedy anime series, "Himouto! Umaru-chan R."

The synopsis for the upcoming final episode, aptly titled "Everyone and Umaru," an installment that may look back on how much Umaru has changed throughout the course of this season, and how this change has, in turn, influenced everyone else around her in a good way.

It may also give a glimpse into what the future might bring for Umaru and her brother, Taihei, for Kirie and her brother Takeshi, for Nana, for Sylphyn, and even for the siblings Kanau and Hikari.

As revealed in the previous episode, Hikari first met Taihei when Kanau brought her friend home one day from school. It was while looking through some constellations that Hikari became rather obsessed with the idea of Taihei and Kanau getting together someday so that she could have the kind and cool brother she has always been wishing for.

Moreover, it has also become apparent, not just in the previous episode, but in this entire series that Umaru, despite all of her shortcomings, is a reliable friend, capable of providing heartfelt support for her friends' endeavors.

And seeing as how her efforts have been leading to some rather good results, what new realizations will this bring to the series protagonist in the upcoming final episode? Will this finally be able to free her from her secondary identity at home, or will the lazy, junk-food obsessed girl always be part of who she is and will still be?

YouTube/TOHO animation channel

"Himouto! Umaru-chan R" airs on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and at midnight JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.