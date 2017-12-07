'Himouto! Umaru-chan R' Episode 10 Spoilers: Umaru and Friends to Face First-Time Challenges?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese comedy anime series, “Himouto! Umaru-chan R,” the second season of the anime adaptation of Sankakru Head’s manga series.

Umaru and her friends may be in for some first-time experiences on the next episode of the Japanese slice-of-life comedy anime series, "Himouto! Umaru-chan R." Will one of these experiences finally break through Umaru and Hikari's brewing rivalry?

The preview for the next episode titled "First Time For Everyone" teases an appearance from Umaru's masked, video-gaming alter ego, UMR. It seems she might take on the challenge of conquering an old arcade game. Hikari will also be visiting the Domas' residence again to spend some more bonding hours with Taihei, much to Umaru's annoyance.

Will the two of them ever make up and accept the fact that they will both always look up to Taihei as an older brother, and that it's perfectly okay to do so? Or is their rivalry bound to reach such level as to drive one of them to take some drastic measures to gain the upper hand? Moreover, will Taihei ever be perceptive enough to actually understand what's going on between the two girls, instead of just asking what Umaru is getting angry about?

The synopsis for the episode further states that UMR will be spending time with Sylphyn at the latter's house for a study meeting. Hikari's purpose for coming to see Taihei, it seems, is to play, while Nana will find herself in quite a nostalgic mood as she remembers the friends she has left behind in Akita.

How will Sylphyn and Umaru's supposed study meeting go? Are Umaru and Hikari about to find something that they can bond over, and thus lose the need to compete over Taihei's attention and brotherly affection? How will the memories of her hometown affect Nana's mood, and what will she do in order to overcome this feeling of homesickness?

"Himouto! Umaru-chan R" airs on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and at midnight JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.