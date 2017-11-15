'Himouto! Umaru-chan R' Episode 7 Spoilers: Umaru and Friends to Have Fun and Strange New Adventures at Amusement Park?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese comedy anime series, “Himouto! Umaru-chan R,” the second season of the anime adaptation of Sankakru Head’s manga series.

The Japanese slice-of-life anime series, "Himouto! Umaru-chan R," hit its halfway mark with the introduction of Sylphynford Tachibana's kimono-loving mother and the revelation of the shy Kirie Motoba's biggest dream. How will these narrative threads affect the series' upcoming episodes?

In order to take a photo with Sylph for a late Girls' Day celebration, Umaru Doma, Kirie Motoba, and Nana Ebina found themselves at the mercy of Sylph's mother, who happened to be the All-Japan Kimono Fitting Champion. Her appearance pleased fans of the series who thought of her as a funny addition to the cast, while also praising her high-speed kimono fitting techniques.

As for whether or not she will be appearing again in the final few episodes of the current season remains to be seen, but she will surely be adding more of the same kind of hilarity to every scene that she should happen to appear in. Is high-speed kimono fitting the only skill she has, or could she be hiding more strange abilities up her sleeves?

On the other hand, Kirie has also revealed that she would like to be a storybook author someday, aside from being an excellent athlete in both swimming and tennis. But while it seemed rather easy for her to tell Umaru this, she worried about revealing it to other people — a fact that Taihei Doma saw through and subsequently praised Nana over after the latter tried to cover up for her friend.

Taihei, however, has yet to figure out Nana's true feelings for him. Could the upcoming episode titled "Umaru and Amusement Park" finally give Taihei and Nana a chance to take their friendship to the next level?

"Himouto! Umaru-chan R" airs on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and at midnight JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.