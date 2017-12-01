Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese comedy anime series, “Himouto! Umaru-chan R,” the second season of the anime adaptation of Sankakru Head’s manga series.

Umaru Doma may have just met her toughest rival for her big brother's attention on the Japanese comedy anime series, "Himouto! Umaru-chan R." The worst part of this is that she knows about Umaru's double life.

The mysterious silver-haired girl named Hikari Kongo was first seen receiving a certificate for having gained the highest grade in the Gifted Youth Program at Umaru's high school. Umaru was at that same stage, too, receiving the same award for the general class. And although this may seem like the first time that the two girls have seen each other, Umaru had a niggling feeling that she has seen this girl someplace else before.

In the previous episode, Hikari was seen approaching Taihei and calling the bespectacled guy her "big brother." This came at a time when Umaru was feeling especially proud of having Taihei for a brother after her friends and the school's staff expressed admiration for both his character and academic achievements.

With Umaru feeling especially protective of her brother, tension is sure to rise between her and the new girl, who also happens to be the younger sister of Taihei's boss.

The preview for the next episode, "Himouto and Memories," reveals that Umaru has not yet seen the last of the silver-haired girl, who seems determined to re-establish the brotherly bond she had with Taihei in the past.

Hikari has memories of having interacted with Taihei and, in a past episode, was even shown naming the constellations that Taihei once tried to show his sister, Umaru. But just how close did the two of them get, and how determined is Hikari to claim that bond again?

And since she knows about Umaru's double-life — that is, how her perfect image at school is a complete contrast to the slob she becomes at home — will this knowledge turn out to be Hikari's biggest weapon against her? Or is the silver-haired girl about to fall for Komaru's charms instead, just like how her sister's spy, Alex Tachibana, did?

"Himouto! Umaru-chan R" airs on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and at midnight JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.