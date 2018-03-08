Hinamatsuri Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese sci-fi comedy anime series, “Hinamatsuri,” based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Masao Otake.

A promotional video and more information have been revealed for the upcoming Japanese sci-fi comedy anime series "Hinamatsuri."

The 120-second video, which is currently available for streaming on Kadokawa Anime's official YouTube channel, shows Yoshifumi Nitta, a young member of the yakuza, spending a relaxing day in his fancy apartment. But then, a mysterious portal suddenly appears on the ceiling above him and out tumbles an egg-shaped pod with a girl named Hina inside it.

YouTube/KADOKAWAanime

Moreover, this mysterious girl turns out to be a super-powered being, who threatens Nitta with her extraordinary telekinetic abilities, breaking his collection of expensive ceramics for starters. And no matter how much Nitta may have initially protested the arrangement, he ends up living together with Hina anyway.

The video then goes on to show snippets of scenes showing Hina interacting and getting acquainted with the other various characters in Nitta's life.

Yoshiki Nakajima will be providing the voice of Nitta, and Takako Tanaka is taking on the role of the mysterious girl Hina.

Other cast members include Rie Murakawa, who will be voicing a girl named Anzu, another telekinetic sent by the organization to eliminate Hina; and Kaede Hondo, who will be voicing Hitomi Mishima, Hina's classmate who watches over her and moonlights as a bartender at night.

Youko Hikasa is also part of the cast as Utako, the manager of the Little Song bar. Ari Ozawa is providing the voice of Mao, a girl who is acquainted with both Hina and Anzu. Tsuyoshi Koyama is the Kashira, or a man in charge who is under the leader of the Ashikawa-gumi yakuza. Kengo Kawanishi is Sabu, who is described as Nitta's underling in the yakuza.

A special live program titled "Kyou wa Tanoshii Hinamatsuri" was recently streamed in celebration of the Hinamatsuri of Doll festival in Japan last Saturday, March 3.

During this live program, it was revealed that the opening theme song titled "Distance" will be performed by Murakawa, while the ending theme song titled "Sake to Ikura to 893 Musume (Salted Salmon, Salmon Roe, 893, and the Girl)" will be performed by Nakajima as his character, Nitta. Singles for the opening and ending songs will officially go on sale on May 9 and May 23 respectively.

"Hinamatsuri" premieres on Friday, April 6, at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 1:40 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.