Hinamatsuri Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese sci-fi comedy anime series, “Hinamatsuri,” based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Masao Otake.

The first promotional video has been released for the upcoming Japanese sci-fi comedy anime series, "Hinamatsuri."

The video, which is now streaming on KADOKAWA's official YouTube channel, gives viewers a look into the everyday life of the series protagonist and yakuza member, Yoshifumi Nitta, and the mysteriously powerful girl named Hina, whom he takes into his home. The various other characters that they interact with are also shown along with a few glimpses of Hina's superhuman abilities.

YouTube/KADOKAWAanime

At the end of the video, the list of the main cast and staff is revealed. Takako Tanaka will be providing the voice of the telekinetic Hina, while Yoshiki Nakajima will be providing the voice of the intelligent gangster Yoshifumi.

Other cast members include Rie Murakawa as Anzu, another telekinetic girl; and Kaede Hondo as the multi-talented Hitomi Mishima.

Japanese animation studio feel. is producing the series with Kei Oikawa taking on the role of director. Keiichiro Ochi, on the other hand, will both be writing as well as overseeing the episode scripts. Kanetoshi Kamimoto is also taking the dual roles of character designer and chief animation director.

The upcoming anime series is based on the ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Masao Otake, which debuted in Kadokawa's "Harta" magazine in 2010. It has since been published in 13 collected volumes

It tells the story of a young yakuza, Yoshifumi, who ends up being a kind of guardian to a super-powered girl named Hina, who suddenly appears in his room, threatening to subdue him her extraordinary powers of telekinesis. They eventually end up living together, with Hina acting like Yoshifumi's daughter and gradually helping him rise through the ranks of the Ashikawa-gumi.

On the other hand, Yoshifumi, who has been treated as a divorcee father ever since Hina came, is described as an intelligent gangster, who is also kind of do-gooder who often gets caught in other people's business.

"Hinamatsuri" is all set to premiere sometime in April 2018.