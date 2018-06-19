Hip-Hop Artists, Celebrities Mourn Rapper XXXTentacion's Death

Wikimedia Commons/Florida Department of Corrections Featured in the image is the late rapper XXXTentacion

Celebrities and hip-hop artists paid tribute to the late American rapper XXXTentacion who was shot and killed by an armed suspect in south Florida on Monday.

On Twitter, rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West posted a photo of the 20-year-old Plantation, Florida native and expressed his gratitude for being one of his inspirations. "I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here. Thank you for existing," the "Lift Yourself" rapper stated.

T-Pain, on the other hand, believed that XXXTentacion's death is "senseless," especially since he was just starting to make a name for himself. Meanwhile, J. Cole described him as someone with "enormous talent and limitless potential and a strong desire to be a better person."

Also, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker expressed his grief for losing a friend and "Pain=BEST FRIEND" collaborator. "I'm at a loss for words... speechless #RIPXXXTentacion," the drummer said on his Twitter post. "Loved collaborating with you. You were a true artist, one of the most f—king talented of our time," he added.

Barker's daughter Alabama also shared her father's sentiments, saying that she was sad to hear that the rapper already passed away. She also claimed that all he ever did was spread happiness all over the world and help kids who are dealing with problems get through with it.

The controversial rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, made himself famous after releasing his first song titled "News/Flock" on SoundCloud in June 2013. He is considered as one of most controversial rappers because of his public feuds with other hip-hop artists like Drake, engaging in social media scandals, as well as assaulting fans. He was also charged with gun possession, robbery, and physical assault with a deadly weapon.

Details about the rapper's death are still scarce, but The Wrap revealed that XXXTentacion was leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida when he was approached by two unidentified suspects who were reportedly armed. One of them reportedly fired a gun that fatally wounded the rapper, then they fled together in a dark-colored SUV. The authorities believed that the incident could possibly be a robbery.