Hisone to Masotan Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese anime series, “Hisone to Masotan.”

An original anime television series has been announced that promises to bring a heartwarming story of love, laughter, tears, and dragons.

"Hisone to Masotan (Hisone and Masotan)" tells the story of a straightforward rookie self-defense official named Hisone Amakasu. Even with her best intentions, her innocent words still end up hurting people unintentionally, and it is for this reason that she eventually decides to enlist for the Air Self-Defense in order to put some distance between her and people.

This decision leads her to a fateful encounter that will profoundly change her life. Hidden in the Air Self-Defense base is a dragon who will choose Hisone as his pilot. And when the two of them soar into the sky for the first time, it subsequently seals Hisone's fate as a dragon pilot. Will she be able to keep up with this new task and along with the dragon be the key to the future of the world?

The upcoming series is the collaborative project of storyboard artist Shinji Higuchi, best known for his work in "Shin Godzilla," prolific anime screenwriter Mari Okada, who previously worked on "The Lost Village," and the animation studio, BONES, who brought "My Hero Academia," "Mob Psycho 100" and other popular titles into the anime scene.

Higuchi serves as executive director, while Okada takes care of series structure. Hiroshi Kobayashi is set to direct the series, with Toshinao Aoki working on original character design and okama taking charge of concept design. On the other hand, Yoshiyuki Ito, Shoji Kawamori, and Shigeto Koyama are credited for the animation character design, mechanic design, and monster concept design, respectively.

Haru Yamada serves as sound director, with Toru Noguchi taking care of sound effects, and Taisei Iwasaki, who previously worked on "Blood Blockade Battlefront," is in charge of music composition.

"Hisone to Masotan" is expected to premiere in 2018. Additional information will be released at a later time via the series' Twitter feed and official site.