'Hisone to Masotan' Latest News: New Key Visual for TV-Original Wartime Anime Released

Hisone to Masotan Official Site Official key visual art for the upcoming television original Japanese wartime anime series “Hisone to Masotan (Hisone and Masotan),” created and animated by Bones under the direction of Hiroshi Kobayashi and series composition by Mari Okada.

A new key visual art and information about an 11-member main cast have been released for the upcoming television original Japanese wartime anime series "Hisone to Masotan (Hisone and Masotan)."

The image, which can be seen above, bears the tagline, "We, everyone, we're all ruffians," and it features five of the 11 central characters along with the docile-looking titular dragon, Masotan, sitting in the background.

Misaki Kuno will reportedly be providing the voice of the titular character Hisone Amakasu, who is described as a rookie pilot at the Gifu base of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF). Because she is the type of person who is always unconditionally honest and could never lie even if she wanted to, Hisone would often end up unconsciously hurting people.

It is perhaps for this reason that she has chosen to live her life with the organic transformed flyer (OTF) named Masotan, who has swallowed her earlier in her career as his way of choosing his pilot and companion. Masotan has huge wings and a long tail, along with a serious and honest disposition. He is also usually fearful of strangers.

Other cast members include Tomoyo Kurosawa as Nao Kaizaki, Maki Kawase as El Hoshino, Satomi Arai as Liliko Kinutsugai, Kaori Nazuka as Mayumi Hitomi, and Romi Park as Sada Hinomoto.

Also joining cast list are Yuuki Kaji as Haruto Okonogi, Yukitoshi Tokumoto as Yutaka Zaito, Rie Kugimiya as Remi Kakiyasu, Junichi Suwabe as Hiroki Ikushima, and Jouji Nakata as Hiroshi Sosoda.

Shinji Higuchi is supervising the anime for Warner Bros and Hiroshi Kobayashi is directing it at Bones, with Mari Okada handling the series compositions. The original story concept is credited to Higuchi, Okada, and Bones.

"Hisone to Masotan" will premiere sometime in April on Tokyo MX and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site at a later date.

In the meantime, the upcoming April issue of Fujimi Shobo's "Monthly Dragon Age" magazine, which will be released on Friday, March 9, will be launching a manga adaptation done by the original character designer Toshinao Aoki.