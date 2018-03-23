'Hitman: Episode 2 - Sapienza' Now Free on PC, PS4 and Xbox One

"Hitman: Episode 2 - Sapienza" can now be downloaded for free, as IO Interactive has just announced that they are giving away the episode for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC players. The Sapienza chapter is one of the six scenarios that was released for the game's first episodic season, and is widely regarded as one of the best ones in the series.

This episode is actually the second one to be released by the studio for "Hitman," with IO Interactive having given away "Hitman: Episode 1 - Paris" earlier in December of last year, according to Eurogamer.

Steam/Io-Interactive A/S "HITMAN: Episode Two" takes players to the sunny Italian coastal town of Sapienza, a dense location full of challenges, and the chance to track down Silvio Caruso and destroy a deadly virus.

Getting the second episode for free means downloading the "Hitman" Spring Pack, a compilation that includes the entire Sapienza map and all the scenarios that take place in it, which covers 20 Mastery levels, more than 100 challenges, seven achievements, and all the single-player gameplay missions ever released for the sunny Italian coastal town.

Those include all the Escalation Contracts, Featured Contracts, Elusive Targets and Challenge Packs that can be won in Sapienza, as IO Interactive explained in their news post. The best part of the deal is that the "Hitman" Spring Pack is downloadable for free, and everything in it comes at no cost, as long as players grab the bundle before April 3.

The "Hitman" Spring Pack has been available for download starting Wednesday, March 21, and for the players who do decide to get all six episodes, their progress will be carried over as well when they get the whole game.

The video below is a first look at the free Sapienza episode for "Hitman," as part of IO Interactive's Spring Pack promotion. The Spring Pack, as well as the free "Hitman: Episode 2 - Sapienza," will be available until April 3.