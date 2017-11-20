'Hitman' News: Elusive Target Reactivation Begins With the Forger

IO Interactive/YouTube/HITMAN A still from the teaser for the reactivation of "Hitman's" Elusive Targets.

The Forger is the first to go live in the reactivation of "Hitman's" Elusive Targets.

Elusive Target is one of the unique missions in "Hitman." The game mode has an array of adversaries who the players need to eliminate. What makes it different from other missions is the fact that these targets do not stay in the game forever.

These targets are called "elusive" for a reason, and it is because players only have limited time to eliminate them. If the mission was not accomplished within the specified period, they will no longer have another shot at the contract and no chance in getting the rewards.

The recent reactivation of Elusive Targets can only be accessed by new "Hitman" players and those who have not yet tried the missions. Apart from having a limited time of appearance, the targets can only be seen in particular locations.

The Elusive Target gameplay reactivation kicked off with The Forger last week. Players can spot him in Paris, and he will only be there for 10 days from when he showed up last Nov. 17.

Players must also note that finding the Elusive Targets is not a simple task. While The Forger is confirmed to be in Paris for 10 days, IO Interactive reiterated that players still need to "use clues from the briefing video and a photograph" -- which is similar to how a real hitman would approach the task. Upon locating the target, players must also take the time to learn their subject's every move and come up with a neat plan to eliminate them.

The exclusivity of these missions come with equally exclusive rewards. IO Interactive reminded players that "Elusive Target contracts are the only way to unlock some unique suits for Agent 47" that come as rewards to these missions.

Depending on the location where an Elusive Target will appear, there will be a designated suit as a reward. Eliminating The Forger in Paris will give players access to Agent 47's Tuxedo with Gloves suit. In IO Interactive's announcement, other rewards per location are Italian Suit with Gloves (Sapienza), Summer Suit with Gloves (Marrakesh), Casual Suit with Gloves (Bangkok), Tactical Gear with Hunter's Hat (Colorado), and White Yukata (Hokkaido).

"Hitman" is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.