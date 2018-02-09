Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the second season of the Japanese action supernatural anime series, “Hitori no Shita: The Outcast,” based on the Chinese webcomic by written by Dong Man Tang, illustrated by Mi Er, and published by Tencent.

The Raten Taishou continues on the next episode of the collaboration Chinese/Japanese anime series, "HItori no Shita: The Outcast" season 2.

The preliminaries left 32 fighters standing, but the ongoing second round of the tournament has already cut off a few. Kumo, who initially resorted to threatening Riku with his ryoutenshaku, eventually chose to surrender his fight due to his vow to not strike women. Kinka also ended up surrendering after her calculations led to potential 100 percent damage should she continue the fight.

Ouya, on the other hand, managed to win his battle against Baryuu, making him the fourth participant to officially advance to the next stage.

The next four pairs of fighters then included Souran's friend and mentor, Houhou, who proved to be invincible against Niken's nagarenji, owing to her possible lack of a soul. The nagarenji gives its user the ability to manipulate his opponent's mental state. After realizing that his skill would have no effect on the woman no matter how hard he tried, Niken chose to surrender the fight and wonder what could possibly drive a human to break another human's soul.

The preview for the next episode, titled "Kitaigen Style," teases the three other battles left of the ongoing round, which also includes Sei Shoukatsu, one of the promising participants in the ongoing tournament.

Moreover, Reigyoku, who has not made any effort to hide his disdain for Souran, has also managed to make it through the ongoing round after defeating Zouryuu. Could he and Souran be fated to fight each other down the line, seeing as how their raihou are the total opposite of each other's?

"Hitori no Shita: The Outcast" season 2 airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:40 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Saturdays late night at 3 a.m. JST on BS12. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.