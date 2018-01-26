Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the second season of the Japanese action supernatural anime series, “Hitori no Shita: The Outcast,” based on the Chinese webcomic by written by Dong Man Tang, illustrated by Mi Er, and published by Tencent.

The participants of the Raten Taishou have arrived on the second season of the Chinese-Japanese anime series, "Hitori no Shita: The Outcast." Can Chou Soran manage to achieve his ultimate goal of meeting the Tenshi among such strong and powerful opponents?

The previous episode introduced the various participants of the major tournament, Raten Taishou. Among them is series protagonist Soran, who has been invited owing to the powerful technique he acquired from his grandfather.

Soran, for his part, is only participating for the sole purpose of winning and ultimately meeting the Tenshi, whom he suspects to know some important information about his grandfather.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Soran found himself face to face with the Tenshi himself, who revealed that he and Soran's grandfather were fellow apprentices and that the younger guy shouldn't worry about being too formal around him because he's already like a grandson to him.

Additionally, the Tenshi has also revealed Soran's grandfather's real name, Chou Kaigi. But the old man refused to say more and told Soran that the rest of the information will come once the young man has earned the right to succeed him.

And now that the Raten Taishou has officially begun, and now that Soran is about to come up to the knockout stage to participate in the elimination round, will this promise from the Tenshi give him enough motivation and drive to make it through this first round and all the way to the final stage of the tournament?

Has his initial reluctance to fight been dissolved by the more pressing need of finding out the truth? Will facing up against much stronger enemies in the course of the tournament help him further develop the kitaigen or is he about to find his one true match instead?

"Hitori no Shita: The Outcast" season 2 airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:40 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Saturdays late night at 3 a.m. JST on BS12. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.