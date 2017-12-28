Hitori no Shita 2 Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming second season of the collaboration Chinese/Japanese anime series, “Hitori no Shita: The Outcast,” based on the Chinese webcomic, “Yi Ren Zhi Xia (Under One Person),” written by Dong Man Tang and illustrated by Mi Er.

"Hitori no Shita: The Outcast," the Japanese-dubbed version of a Chinese original animated series, is all set to return with its second season in January, and the performers of the series' opening theme have also been announced.

NomCore, a three-member Japanese symphonic rock unit, will reportedly be performing the song, "Kizudarake no Bokura," which will serve as the opening theme for the upcoming sequel anime. According to Manga.Tokyo, the song fits right in with the series' overall theme of discovering who one is and where one is heading to. NomCore's ability in expressing hard themes through music only adds to the song's effectiveness as the series' opening theme.

NomCore has previously performed the song, "Soredemo Boku wa Ikiteiru," which, in turn, served as the opening theme for the 2017 Fall anime series, "Evil or Live."

Additional cast members have also been announced for the second season of the Chinese original anime based on Dong Man Tang and Mi Er's webcomic, "Yi Ren Zhi Xia (Under One Person)." These include Kazuyuki Okitsu, who will take on the role of O Ya; Daisuke Hirakawa, who will be voicing Shokatsu Sei; and Kenji Akabane, who is all set to bring the character Ja Seiryan to life.

Other cast members include Kengo Kawanishi as Fu Shinton, Yukiko Morishita as Shokatsu Haku, and Yoko Hikasa as Natsuka.

The sequel anime will be picking up where the first season left off and is about to take the narrative to the Raten Tournament, the tournament between Outsiders that series' protagonists Chou Soran and Fuu Houhou have joined in a bid to try and solve the mysteries of their existence. Along the way, they will be able to unveil some answers while encountering new characters, who may either be friends or foes.

"Hitori no Shita: The Outcast" season 2 premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 9, late night at 1:40 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Saturday, Jan. 13, late night at 3 a.m. JST on BS 12. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.