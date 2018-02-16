Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the second season of the Japanese action supernatural anime series, “Hitori no Shita: The Outcast,” based on the Chinese webcomic by written by Dong Man Tang, illustrated by Mi Er, and published by Tencent.

Chou Soran has once again advanced through the Raten Taishou, but how far can his dirty tricks and luck take him in the second season of Chinese-Japanese anime series, "Hitori no Shita: The Outcast"?

Soran was supposed to fight Zen Shidou in the third round of the ongoing eliminations at the Raten Taishou tournament. However, for some reason, his opponent did not show, thus leading to his victory. And while he's aware that his ways had gained him more than a handful of enemies, he did not seem to be particularly moved into a more serious approach to the tournament until his encounter with Ro Ryou, the younger brother of Ro Kyou.

Then again, was being reminded that the only way he could find out the answers to his questions was to win the tournament and become the next Tenshi enough to drive him to take his matches seriously? Or will it take a strong opponent to break him on the battlefield to help him realize the importance of what he's fighting for?

On the other hand, Yuki, who has previously lost to a guy named Koketsu, discovered something that would undoubtedly complicate things for everyone down the line. As it turned out, Koketsu is using Yamikin, which he most probably got from the villainous Chinchuu the Kakonsha. It also became apparent much later on that he's working in collaboration with a group that did not seem to have good intentions for the participants in the tournament.

What could this group be planning and how does Soran lay into their ultimate goal? Will Soran ever make it to the top and become the next Tenshi, or will the strong opponent that he's about to face in the next round prematurely end this journey for him?

"Hitori no Shita: The Outcast" season 2 airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:40 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Saturdays late night at 3 a.m. JST on BS12. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.