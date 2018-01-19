Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the second season of the Japanese action supernatural anime series, “Hitori no Shita: The Outcast,” based on the Chinese webcomic by written by Dong Man Tang, illustrated by Mi Er, and published by Tencent.

The second season of the Japanese action supernatural anime series, "Hitori no Shita: The Outcast," has begun, and it will be taking series protagonist Chou Soran to a major event known as the Raten Taishou.

Based on a Chinese webcomic written Dong Man Tang, the second season of the series will reportedly be adapting the "Raten Taishou" chapter, wherein Chou will find himself getting invited by the Tenshi to a martial arts gathering aimed at bringing together various people with supernatural powers. It also aims to uncover the mysteries left behind by the previous season, for Chou's journey towards this gathering is also one he will undertake in search of the truth.

As the premiere episode revealed, the Tenshi and quite possibly the Ten Elders as well, invited Chou to the gathering, not because they were particularly interested in the guy. Their primary focus was revealed to be the fighting style that his grandfather, Chou Shakurin, has taught him: the Kitaigen Style.

Moreover, it has also been revealed that there is an ongoing conspiracy against Chou becoming the next Tenshi, and there are powerful forces at work to try all underhanded means to knock the guy off the running.

The ongoing second season will also be introducing other gifted and young outcasts who are making their way to the Raten Taishou, coming in from all corners of the country, to participate in the upcoming tournament for their own varied and personal purposes. What role will each of them be playing in Chou's search for answers? Which new foes and allies will he be encountering along the way?

"Hitori no Shita: The Outcast" season 2 airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:40 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Saturdays late night at 3 a.m. JST on BS12. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.