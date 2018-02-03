'Hitori no Shita: The Outcast' Season 2 Spoilers: Will Fuu Houhou Finally Meet Her Match?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the second season of the Japanese action supernatural anime series, “Hitori no Shita: The Outcast,” based on the Chinese webcomic by written by Dong Man Tang, illustrated by Mi Er, and published by Tencent.

Chou Soran may have won his first battle, but how far could he really get in the ongoing tournament with his dirty tricks on the Japanese action fantasy anime series, "Hitori no Shita: The Outcast" season 2?

Soran never really intended to fight in the ongoing Raten Taishou tournament, and he seemed pretty determined to get by with as little effort as he could get away with on his way to victory. Being the successor to the kitaigen style, his reputation precedes him, but how long could this reputation serve its purpose before Soran is finally met with his toughest match yet?

The Tenshi wants Soran to win and be his successor, but the Ten Elders seem to be cooking up a plan to stop Soran in his tracks at all cost. Which of the participating outsiders will eventually force Soran to take this event seriously?

It seems that the answer may not be coming soon as the preview for the next episode teases the battle of some the more familiar outsiders aside from Soran. Moreover, Fuu Houhou claims in the voiceover that the episode title, "32 Men," refers to the number of men she has buried.

This and the final scene of the previous episode seemed to be pointing to a Fuu Houhou focused episode, wherein she will find herself fending off the vengeful attacks of an arms master named Ja Seiryan, whose main purpose for coming to the tournament is to get back at the woman who has previously attacked his brother.

Will he add up to the number of people that Fuu Houhou has buried, or will he finally be the one that brings her down to her knees?

"Hitori no Shita: The Outcast" season 2 airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:40 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Saturdays late night at 3 a.m. JST on BS12. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.