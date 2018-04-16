Hits in the Making: Top 4 Games to Keep an Eye on From PAX East 2018

PAX events are where both gaming fans and developers get together on the same floor to check out all sorts of upcoming titles, unlike E3 which, until recently, have only catered to industry insiders. PAX East 2018 in Boston, US has a few interesting gems that might be the next blockbuster game this year.

YouTube/Nintendo "Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido" might just be one of the biggest surprises this 2018 from Nintendo where players take on a world where sushi is outlawed, with new updates shown in PAX East 2018.

Some of the most notable games from the event have been cataloged by Gamespot, and out of these, four of them are already making waves this early. Here are some of the hits in the making for 2018.

"SCUM" by Devolver Digital

This has "Battle Royale" all over it, but as Devolver Digital sets out to prove, this studio will be the one to give the all too popular genre that twist the fans will be looking for.

The setting grabs attention all by itself — in "SCUM," players take on the role of a prisoner, one of several thrown into an island as part of a reality TV show. Each prisoner has a bomb fastened to the back of their heads, and the only way to make it out alive is to be the last one surviving on an abandoned island.

This is not a quick game to pick up. Devolver Digital has added a host of systems that keep track of a prisoner's metabolism, diet and body weight, among other things. From the start, players can set out to make their prisoner skinny or fat, and equip them with a skill loadout made up of things like cooking, melee combat, and more.

"Sky Noon" by Lunar Roster

"Sky Noon" has no health bars — that fact alone already sets the game apart from just about all the other action shooters out there.

The only way to get rid of an opponent is to push or pull them out of the "Floating Frontier," an airborne landscape that, for some reason, is filled with Western-themed saloons, rail tracks and mines. Players come equipped with a grappling hook, a gamut of weapons and abilities, and of course, a handy lasso.

"Sky Noon" by Lunar Rooster has just secured the Greenlight on Steam, with more details expected to come out later this year.

"The Stillness of the Wind" by Memory of God

It's a farming sim just like "Harvest Moon" or "Stardew Valley," except it's just the remnants of a town, and an old lady in her final years.

Memory of God is a one-developer team made up entirely of Coyan Cardenas, and "Stillness of the Wind" is every bit as lonely and thoughtful as the first game he made called "Where the Goats Are."

"It used to be a bustling village, but one by one everyone left. Everyone, except Talma. Approaching her final years, she maintains a simple way of life tending to her homestead, surviving, subsisting, while increasingly disturbing letters arrive from her family in the city," Cardenas described his game via PC Gamer.

"Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido" by Nintendo

It's a new series from Nintendo, and while it's flying under the radar, for now, it could turn out to be a surprise hit this year.

"Defend your homeland from invading enemies in this puzzling action game so more people can enjoy delicious sushi in peace. May the best sushi samurai reign supreme!" Nintendo said in its description. In a world where sushi is in the grips of the Empire, it's up to Musashi to win back freedom for sushi lovers everywhere.

"Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido" is set to come out on June 8 for the 3DS and Switch.