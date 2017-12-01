HIV Aids Cure News 2017: AIDS Awareness Still Needed During World AIDS Day Celebration In 2017

Reuters/Nacho Doce A nurse from Sao Paolo, Brazil hands out a red ribbon in time for the 2017 World AIDS Day celebration.

More information about the dreaded HIV virus has emerged in time for the World AIDS Day celebration on Friday, Dec. 1.

Every year, governments and different health organizations around the world celebrate the World AIDS Day during the first day of December to raise awareness for both the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS). The event had been celebrated since 1988.

For this year's celebration, the US government launched the theme "Increasing Impact through Transparency, Accountability, and Partnerships." However, a report from a Nigerian-based online publication The Guardian claimed that the proliferation of the HIV has not completely gone away.

According to the report, HIV continues to become a global health issue in spite of the decrease in the number of AIDS-related mortality and illness rates in Nigeria. In 2016, around 36.7 million people had been recorded to be living with HIV and about one million people have died because of AIDS-related diseases based on the report from UNAIDS. This means that there is still a need to raise awareness regarding the virus and the disease in order to stop it from spreading.

Another report from The Health Site that was released in time for the World AIDS Day 2017 celebration claimed that those who are diagnosed with HIV have a high probability of being infertile.

A website discussed a study released by the World Health Organization (WHO), claiming that the disease can affect the patient's ability to conceive a child.

"Prior to the initiation of highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART), the prospect of parenthood raised a number of issues for people with HIV. This included a high risk of transmission to a partner and to the infant as well. A woman with HIV may suffer from serious PID (Pelvic Inflammatory Disease) as the immune system is weakened. So, it's better to prevent AIDS rather than treatment for fertility," First Step IVF Clinic spokesperson Dr. Priti Gupta said to explain the co-relation of the disease with fertility.

The report also claimed that even the sperm function of male patients is also affected by the HIV virus as well.