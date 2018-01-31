HMD Global Exec Confirms Android Oreo Beta Update for Nokia 3 Arrives Soon

Nokia official website Promotional picture for Nokia 3.

People using Nokia 3 will soon be able to use the beta update of Android 8.0 Oreo on their smartphones.

The confirmation came from no less than HMD Global's chief product officer, Juho Sarvikas via Twitter. An Android Central article also listed several other Nokia smartphones confirmed to receive the Android Oreo updates.

Sarvikas hinted that the addition of Android Oreo support for Nokia 3 to their Beta Labs platform is "right around the corner."

Beta Labs is a program open for public beta testers with Nokia smartphones. The platform started out with the beta updates for Android Oreo. Nokia phone users will have to sign up to get into the program.

Also #Nokia2 but will go straight to 8.1 to get memory optimization features as it is a 1GB RAM device. #Nokia3 Beta Labs right around the corner. — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 27, 2018

Unlike other smartphone manufacturers, HMD Global has a different approach when it comes to updating their products' operating system. Normally, only the more recently released devices get the chance to be updated to the latest Android build.

As for HMD Global, it previously promised that the Android 8.0 platform will be added to each of their smartphones that runs on Android. Staying true to this promise, Sarvikas also confirmed in the same Twitter post that even their lower-tier Nokia 2 smartphone will receive an Android Oreo update.

In fact, Sarvikas said the Nokia 2 will jump straight to getting the Android 8.1 Oreo "to get memory optimization features," noting that this particular mobile device only comes with 1 GB of random access memory.

Meanwhile, Sarvikas did not provide any specific details about the release of the Android Oreo beta updates.

However, according to reports, HMD Global is still on the right track in fulfilling its promise with regards to Android Oreo. The Nokia 8 recently received its update while Nokia 5, Nokia 6, and Nokia 9 will be getting their own soon.